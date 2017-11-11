Julie Andem skal instruere amerikansk Skam

For knap et år siden blev det offentliggjort, at NRK havde solgt Skam-rettighederne til USA. Siden har der floreret rygter fra blandt andet norske VGTVs Panelet og Podcasten Harm og Hegseth om, at Skams norske skaber og instruktør, Julie Andem, skal til USA og instruere den amerikanske version af serien.

Og nu bekræfter instruktøren selv rygterne på sin Instagram-profil.