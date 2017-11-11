Julie Andem skal instruere amerikansk Skam

For knap et år siden blev det offentliggjort, at NRK havde solgt Skam-rettighederne til USA. Siden har der floreret rygter fra blandt andet norske VGTVs Panelet og Podcasten Harm og Hegseth om, at Skams norske skaber og instruktør, Julie Andem, skal til USA og instruere den amerikanske version af serien.
Og nu bekræfter instruktøren selv rygterne på sin Instagram-profil.
Dear Coolest fanbase on earth. Thank you so much for all your messages, I am not able to answer all of you, but I read everything. And with this note I want to try to answer some of your most frequent questions. When Skam started my plan was to make three seasons and then hand it over to a new writer/director. But when season 3 was done, I couldn’t give it away. It didn’t feel right. So I made one last season. I know many of you are still sad it ended, but I am positive it was the right decision. I wanted Skam to be no less than amazing, and for several reasons I wouldn’t have been able to make a season 5 as good as it deserved to be. Maybe at some point in time we will go back to Skam and meet all the characters once again. But not now. Skam was made at NRK, the public broadcaster in Norway, and they also own the rights to it. NRK is not a commercial network, but financed by the Norwegian public trough a mandatory annual license fee, which means that it is paid by the Norwegian public to make content for the Norwegian public. This is great because it means that the network is not run by profit, but is able to take chances on bold ideas with a small target audience, shows like Skam. But it also means that it is there to serve the Norwegian public. So even though teens from all over the world started watching Skam, every choice we made in the show was to serve teens in Norway. At some point it became impossible not to notice the need amongst teens everywhere. The need to open up and discuss topics like mental illness, sexual harassment and sexual orientation. This is why NRK sold the show for remakes. I have decided to showrun and direct the American version of Skam. I didn’t want to give it to someone else. It will be a challenge to try to make it in a different culture, in a different language, to a much larger and diverse audience, but I promise that I will put all of my effort and heart in to it. And I am going to need your help. Because Skam is not my show. All of us own Skam. It is not just a drama series, it’s an event and a community that all of you are a part of and contribute to. So please help me. Let's show teens everywhere that they are not alone.
Julie Andem skal være med til at realisere Skams første amerikanske sæson, hvilket hun blandt andet begrunder med, at hun endnu ikke er klar til at give serien videre til en anden.
Andems opslag afslører desuden, at den amerikanske udgave af Skam, der ganske enkelt skifter titel til Shame, vil udspille sig i Austin, Texas.
Ifølge svenske Nyheter 24 vil Shame også komme med et særskilt blogformat til klip, sms-kommunikation og Instagram-opslag fra karakterernes egne profiler. Den store udfordring er dog, at man opererer med seks forskellige tidszoner i USA.
Der er endnu ikke fundet en løsning på problemet, men med Julie Andem ved roret, kan det ikke gå helt galt.