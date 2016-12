Se ny Beauty and the Beast-trailer, og hør Emma Watson synge

— NEW Sneak peek of Emma singing in Beauty and the Beast! // SHE IS JUST SO FUCKING PERFECT AT LITERALLY EVERYTHING HONESTLY DO NOT TOUCH ME I'M GONE 😭😍 @EmmaWatson #EmmaWatson #BeautyAndTheBeast

A video posted by Emma Watson News Ⓜ️ (@emmacwatsons) on Dec 29, 2016 at 3:34am PST