Skam-Vilde erklærer krig mod kendt tradition

Okey its january. This means we are supposed to lose weight, improve our health, read more books and work harder. Im so angry with this tradition, i cant even. Does this mean im not good enough? Are we not good enough? Remember to be grateful for life. And punch anyone that says your not good enough in the stomack.

A photo posted by Ulrikke Falch (@ulrikkefalch) on Jan 3, 2017 at 3:30am PST