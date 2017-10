15 trends fra 2017, som vi vil synes er vanvittige om 10 år

"A little ribbon bow has always been one of the favorite and most feminine of accessories. It is rare when you don't find a little bow somewhere on a woman's clothes," wrote Christian Dior in his Little Dictionary of Fashion. A blend of eras seen through a modern prism, the J'adior slingback from #MariaGraziaChiuri's Autumn-Winter 2017 collection awaits your discovery in our boutiques worldwide! #DiorSavoirFaire

