De største modeskandaler i 2016

The news we are sharing with you now comes with regret and grief. Over the weekend our studio in Central Copenhagen burned down. Archives, collections, pattern library and backup gone. At the moment we are working hard to get back on track. This message is also to tell you, that our webshop is closed. If you need to get in contact with us, it is possible through studio@asgerjuellarsen.com. We will continuously be updating when we have news to share. We will keep pushing forward! Thanks for your support! x AJL team

A photo posted by ASGER JUEL LARSEN (@asgerjuellarsen) on Mar 16, 2016 at 5:35am PDT