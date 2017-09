Sæsonens flotteste T-shirt er fra By Malene Birger

BY MALENE BIRGER X STØT BRYSTERNE: By Malene Birger has collaborated with Danish breast cancer charity Støt Brysterne to create a T-shirt in support of women fighting the disease. Buy it in our Danish stores and online now. #bymalenebirger #BMBxStøtBrysterne #keepbelieving #believe #tshirt

A post shared by By Malene Birger (@bymalenebirger) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:00am PDT