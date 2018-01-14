Den ene halvdel af verdens måske mest kendte tvillingepar, Ashley Olsen, startede som barnestjerne, men er nu en anerkendt designer. Sammen med sin søster Mary-Kate Olsen har hun skabt det stilfulde brand The Row, og bliver i dag anset som stilikon. Den velklædte duo er dog meget private, men gennem årene har vi alligevel fået lov at smugkigge i Ashley Olsens cool lejlighed, og nu er vi også blevet klogere på tvillingens træningsrutine, takket være hendes træner.
Træner uden udstyr
Ifølge Ashley Olsens private træner, Jessica Schatz, er Ashley glad for en kombination af pilates og yoga, og sammen med Schatz træner hun oftest forskellige variationer over planken.
“Vi laver mange plankeøvelser, og forskellige variationer af planken, som eksempelvis omvendt planke, side body core og træning af benene. Vi laver også den klassiske planke på gulvet, og fokuserer på at bruge hele kroppen, og på at styrke kroppens kerne,” siger Schatz til People.
Ifølge Jessica Schatz kræver det næsten intet udstyr at træne som Ashley Olsen, da de fleste øvelser kan laves på gulvet, hvorfor der ikke er brug for andet end en simpel yogamåtte.
Vil du gerne træne som den stilfulde tvilling, kan du gøre det helt gratis ved at finde øvelserne på Jessica Schatz' Instagram-profil. Nedenfor har vi samlet et lille udpluk af de enkle, men effektive øvelser.
A little partner pilates. 2 versions of plank with leg lifts on forearms and hands. Full body exercise!
Modification of core stabilizing exercise: On hands and knees spine neutral, engage the pelvic floor drying the navel up and in, keeping the shoulder blades pulled down and together, extend opposite arm and leg out shoulder and hip height, hold for a beat and breathe. Repeat second side doing as many as you can!
Leg & tush toning with no equipment! That means you can do them anywhere anytime! Turned Out Squat: legs pulse for three, then squeeze it up. Right side with heel pop (up on metatarsal), then left side. Keep arms extended out long, scapula drawing down and in, tall extended spine, navel drawing in deep! Repeat 10x. Switch to chair squat: parallel feet hips distance, squat down and up while hinging at the hips, long spine navel in, add the arms lifting up and pressing back strong! 20x! Repeat the entire sequence for three rounds! You can do this every day!
FULL BODY CORE BLAST!!! In my latest blog I talk about the importance of not only corestrength but core STABILITY. Slow and controlled exercise: begin and a solid upper push-up position, raise one leg maintaining pelvic stability, draw the knee in towards the chest while the navel pulls deeply to the spine, re-extend the leg and do a slow push-up. Repeat 4-5 x then switch sides.