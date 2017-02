Bella Hadid springer ud som designer

This is way too crazy...🖤🖤🖤@chromeheartsxbella My very own @chromeheartsofficial collection is officially dropping! This is family and together we have created a collection I hope you all enjoy! I have designed pieces that I truly, truly love and @jessejostark @laurielynnstark @richardstarkchromehearts / all of CH have been the most incredible and supportive team to bring it to life! I am so nervous for you all to see it but so grateful and excited about it too! All shot by @laurielynnstark art direction @jessejostark foreva🌹❤🌹❤🌹❤ GO FOLLOW @chromeheartsxbella to see more pieces, videos, pictures and updates as it unravels !!! Love you all thank you for your support! 💎 PS. DREAMS DO COME TRUE!!!!!!!!!!

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 27, 2017 at 10:55am PST