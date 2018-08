Dianas smukke niece er det nye stilikon

The most surreal and unforgettable moment ✨💫 It was the ultimate honour to open the most beautiful show in the world. Thank you from the bottom of my heart @stefanogabbana & Domenico @dolcegabbana ♥️🌹 I love you both and you have allowed me to realise a dream I had never dared to have ✨💫

A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Jul 7, 2018 at 8:36am PDT