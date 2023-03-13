The Oscars: Her er alle vinderne
Det glamourøse Oscar-show løb af stablen i nat, hvis du heller ikke kunne holde dig vågen til at se, hvem der vandt, så kan du læse med her.Af
— 13. marts 2023
Jonathan Mads Jansson
Den årlige film-fejring, The Oscars, blev afholdt med pragt og elegance i Los Angeles. Der var følelsesladede taler og stolte skuespillere over hele linjen. Kendisser som Rihanna og Lady Gaga var også at finde på den røde løber og på scenen, hvor de performede. Der var dog ingen Oscars at se i danske hænder.
Bedste film
- Everything everywhere all at once (Vinder)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Bedste mandlige skuespiller
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale (Vinder)
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Austin Butler – Elvis
Bedste kvindelige skuespiller
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Vinder)
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
Bedste mandlige birolle
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Vinder)
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Bedste kvindelige birolle
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Vinder)
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Bedste instruktør
- Daniel Kwan med Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Vinder)
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Ostlund – Triangle of Sadness
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Bedste originale sang
- Naatu Naatu sunget af Kaala Bhairava og Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)(Vinder)
- Applause sunget af Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)
- Lift Me Up sunget af Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hold My Hand sunget af Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)
- This is a Life sunget af Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Bedste originale lyd
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Vinder)
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Bedste makeup og hårstyling
- The Whale (Vinder)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
Bedste kostume-design
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Vinder)
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Bedste kinematografi
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Vinder)
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Bedste manuskript
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (Vinder)
- Triangle of Sadness
- The Fabelmans
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Tár
Bedste tilpasset manuskript
- Women Talking (Vinder)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Bedste lyd
- Top Gun: Maverick (Vinder)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
Bedste film redigering
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (Vinder)
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Bedste produktionsdesign
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Vinder)
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Bedste visuelle effekter
- Avatar: The Way of Water (Vinder)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Bedste internationale spillefilm
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Vinder)
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
Bedste animerede spillefilm
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar og Alex Bulkley (Vinder)
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes on – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan og Paul Mezey
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford og Mark Swift
- The Sea Beast – Chris Williams og Jed Schlanger
- Turning Red – Domee Shi og Lindsey Collins
Bedste dokumentar spillefilm
- Navalny (Vinder)
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
Bedste kortfilm
- An Irish Goodbye (Vinder)
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Bedste dokumentar kortfilm
- The Elephant Whisperers (Vinder)
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Bedste animerede kortfilm
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Vinder)
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It