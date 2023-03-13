The Oscars: Her er alle vinderne

Den årlige film-fejring, The Oscars, blev afholdt med pragt og elegance i Los Angeles. Der var følelsesladede taler og stolte skuespillere over hele linjen. Kendisser som Rihanna og Lady Gaga var også at finde på den røde løber og på scenen, hvor de performede. Der var dog ingen Oscars at se i danske hænder.

Bedste film