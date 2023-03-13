© Pixels
Events

The Oscars: Her er alle vinderne

Det glamourøse Oscar-show løb af stablen i nat, hvis du heller ikke kunne holde dig vågen til at se, hvem der vandt, så kan du læse med her.

Af 
Jonathan Mads Jansson
 — 13. marts 2023

    Den årlige film-fejring, The Oscars, blev afholdt med pragt og elegance i Los Angeles. Der var følelsesladede taler og stolte skuespillere over hele linjen. Kendisser som Rihanna og Lady Gaga var også at finde på den røde løber og på scenen, hvor de performede. Der var dog ingen Oscars at se i danske hænder.

    Bedste film

    • Everything everywhere all at once (Vinder)
    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Avatar: The Way of Water
    • The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Elvis
    • The Fabelmans
    • Tár
    • Top Gun: Maverick
    • Triangle of Sadness
    • Women Talking

    Bedste mandlige skuespiller

    • Brendan Fraser – The Whale (Vinder)
    • Paul Mescal – Aftersun
    • Bill Nighy – Living
    • Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Austin Butler – Elvis

    Bedste kvindelige skuespiller

    • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Vinder)
    • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
    • Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
    • Ana de Armas – Blonde
    • Cate Blanchett – Tár

    Bedste mandlige birolle

    • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Vinder)
    • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
    • Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
    • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

    Bedste kvindelige birolle

    • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Vinder)
    • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    • Hong Chau – The Whale
    • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Bedste instruktør

    • Daniel Kwan med Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Vinder)
    • Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
    • Todd Field – Tár
    • Ruben Ostlund – Triangle of Sadness
    • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

    Bedste originale sang

    • Naatu Naatu sunget af Kaala Bhairava og Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)(Vinder)
    • Applause sunget af Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)
    • Lift Me Up sunget af Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
    • Hold My Hand sunget af Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)
    • This is a Life sunget af Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

    Bedste originale lyd

    • All Quiet on the Western Front (Vinder)
    • Babylon
    • The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • The Fabelmans

    Bedste makeup og hårstyling

    • The Whale (Vinder)
    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • The Batman
    • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    • Elvis

    Bedste kostume-design

    • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Vinder)
    • Babylon
    • Elvis
    • Everything Everywhere All At Once
    • Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

    Bedste kinematografi

    • All Quiet on the Western Front (Vinder)
    • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
    • Elvis
    • Empire of Light
    • Tár

    Bedste manuskript

    • Everything Everywhere All at Once (Vinder)
    • Triangle of Sadness
    • The Fabelmans
    • The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Tár

    Bedste tilpasset manuskript

    • Women Talking (Vinder)
    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Living
    • Top Gun: Maverick
    • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

    Bedste lyd

    • Top Gun: Maverick (Vinder)
    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • Avatar: The Way of the Water
    • The Batman
    • Elvis

    Bedste film redigering

    • Everything Everywhere All at Once (Vinder)
    • The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Elvis
    • Tár
    • Top Gun: Maverick

    Bedste produktionsdesign

    • All Quiet on the Western Front (Vinder)
    • Avatar: The Way of the Water
    • Babylon
    • Elvis
    • The Fabelmans

    Bedste visuelle effekter

    • Avatar: The Way of Water (Vinder)
    • All Quiet on the Western Front
    • The Batman
    • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    • Top Gun: Maverick

    Bedste internationale spillefilm

    • All Quiet on the Western Front (Vinder)
    • Argentina, 1985
    • Close
    • EO
    • The Quiet Girl

    Bedste animerede spillefilm

    • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar og Alex Bulkley (Vinder)
    • Marcel the Shell with Shoes on – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan og Paul Mezey
    • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford og Mark Swift
    • The Sea Beast – Chris Williams og Jed Schlanger
    • Turning Red – Domee Shi og Lindsey Collins

    Bedste dokumentar spillefilm

    • Navalny (Vinder)
    • All That Breathes
    • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
    • Fire of Love
    • A House Made of Splinters

    Bedste kortfilm

    • An Irish Goodbye (Vinder)
    • Ivalu
    • Le Pupille
    • Night Ride
    • The Red Suitcase

    Bedste dokumentar kortfilm

    • The Elephant Whisperers (Vinder)
    • Haulout
    • How Do You Measure a Year?
    • The Martha Mitchell Effect
    • Stranger at the Gate

    Bedste animerede kortfilm

    • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Vinder)
    • The Flying Sailor
    • Ice Merchants
    • My Year of Dicks
    • An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
    Relaterede artikler