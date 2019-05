Hårspændet, vi drømmer om lige nu, er fra Chanel

View this post on Instagram

@chanelofficial #chanelcruise @sammcknight1 talks to @vogue sharing his backstage beauty trick to keeping those hair slides from sliding down . “You don’t want to drop that très chic hairpin when you’re running to catch a train,” McKnight pointed out, in reference to the show’s elaborate train station set. That’s where his trusty, tried-and-true trick for extra insurance comes into play. To counteract slip, he does a teeny bit of backcombing on the part of the hair where the clip will be fastened, then spritzes his Easy-Up Do texture spray on the same spot to give it extra grit and hold.” www.vogue.com/article/chanel-resort-2020-iconic-logo-charm-gold-chain-strap-hair-accessories-sam-mcknight #hairbysammcknight #teammcknight Makeup @luciapicaofficial Nails @annyerrandonea_nailsartist